BJP MP Dilip Saikia Urges India to Block China’s Dam Construction on Brahmaputra

BJP's state president and Member of Parliament, Dilip Saikia, expressed concern in the Lok Sabha regarding China's plan to construct a dam at the source of the Brahmaputra River.

The proposed $137 billion project is expected to significantly impact northeastern India, potentially leading to both drought and flooding in the region.

Saikia urged the Indian government to initiate bilateral talks between India and China to prevent the construction of the dam, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic intervention to safeguard the interests of India’s northeastern states.

Earlier on February 3, in a crucial debate in the Rajya Sabha, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MP Birendra Prasad Baishya raised alarm over China’s proposed 60,000-megawatt Three Gorges Dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River (Brahmaputra river in India), warning that the project poses a severe threat to Assam and the northeastern region of India.

Baishya highlighted the potential ecological and socio-economic risks posed by the dam, particularly its impact on the Brahmaputra River, which originates in China and flows through Assam.

The MP expressed concern that the construction of the world’s largest hydroelectric project on the river would disrupt its flow and severely impact the region’s biodiversity, way of life, and cultural heritage.

