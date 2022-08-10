Assam

Electrocution Whiff In Tusker's Death In Assam

The incident was reported from No 2 Boraguhain village in Morangi near Numaligarh town.
A wild adult elephant died to suspected electrocution in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday.

Sources said the tusker had strayed into a village in search of food, but unfortunately, it stepped on a live wire and got electrocuted.

Laterv forest officials reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

Last month, a pregnant elephant was found dead in Assam's Hojai district amid flash floods across the state.

The lifeless body of the elephant was first spotted by locals, after which, they informed forest officials.

It was suspected that the elephant died due to pregnancy-related issues.

