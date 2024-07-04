Elephant Attack in Assam's Tinsukia Claims 1 Life

In a tragic incident, a man was killed in a wild elephant attack at Dibrujan in Pengeri, located in the Tinsukia district on Wednesday. The unfortunate event occurred while the victim was on his way home on a motorcycle after selling tamul (betel nuts).
The victim, identified as Sanjeev Das of Pengeri, was attacked by the wild elephants in the elephant corridor near Dibrujan bridge on the Pengeri-Phulbari link road. Despite the quick response from locals who rescued the seriously injured man and rushed him to the hospital, Sanjeev Das succumbed to his injuries on the way.
This incident highlights the increasing human-wildlife conflict in the region, particularly in areas that intersect with elephant corridors.
Authorities are expected to take necessary measures to mitigate such conflicts and ensure the safety of both residents and wildlife.