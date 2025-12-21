Elephant Death Toll Rises to Eight After Rajdhani Express Collision in Assam

The death toll of elephants killed after being hit by a train in Assam’s Hojai district has risen to eight, following the death of a critically injured calf that was undergoing treatment at the Kaziranga Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (KWRRC).

The calf, believed to be just two to three days old, had sustained severe injuries after a herd of elephants was struck by the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express in the early hours of Saturday.

It was rushed in a critical condition to Kaziranga for specialised treatment.

The tragic incident occurred around 2.17 am on Saturday when the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express rammed into a herd of elephants near Kampur in Hojai district.

The impact led to the derailment of the locomotive and five coaches of the premium train, causing major disruption to rail services along the route.

While the collision resulted in significant damage to the train and the loss of wildlife, no passenger casualties or injuries were reported, according to railway officials.

