Train Services Disrupted in Assam as Rajdhani Derails Following Elephant Collision

Rail services on the Lumding–Guwahati section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) were severely disrupted on Saturday following the derailment of the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express after an elephant collision in the Jamunamukh–Kampur section under the Lumding Division.

According to NFR, the derailment affected train movement on the down line of the Lumding–Guwahati route, prompting large-scale cancellations, short terminations, and the regulation of several passenger and express trains. Senior railway officials, including the General Manager of NFR, are present at the accident site, where restoration work is currently underway.

Trains Cancelled on December 20

The following trains have been cancelled for the day:

15927 Rangiya–New Tinsukia Express

12067 Guwahati–Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express

15888 Guwahati–Badarpur Vistadome Express

15928 New Tinsukia–Rangiya Express

15666 Mariani–Guwahati Express

55602 Lumding–Guwahati Passenger

12068 Jorhat Town–Guwahati Jan Shatabdi Express

15887 Badarpur–Guwahati Vistadome Express

55601 Guwahati–Lumding Passenger

Short-Terminated / Short-Originated Trains

15769 Alipurduar–Mariani Express will be short-terminated at Digaru and cancelled between Digaru and Mariani.

15770 Mariani–Alipurduar Express will originate from Digaru and remain cancelled between Mariani and Digaru.

Trains Regulated Due to Disruption

Several long-distance trains have beenregulated or detained at various stations, including:

13173 Sealdah–Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express (regulated at Chaparmukh)

12423 Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express of December 19 (regulated at Lumding)

22504 Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express (regulated at Lumding)

15612 Silchar–Rangiya Express (regulated at Lumding)

22502 New Tinsukia–SMVT Bengaluru Express (regulated at Hojai)

15604 Ledo–Guwahati Intercity Express (regulated at Jugijan)

15960 Dibrugarh–Howrah Kamrup Express (regulated en route)

15616 Silchar–Guwahati Express (regulated en route)

15910 Lalgarh–Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express (regulated at Guwahati)

15817 Naharlagun–Shokhuvi Donyi Polo Express (regulated at Panikhaiti)

12504 Agartala–SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express (regulated en route)

13174 Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express (regulated en route)

22503 Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Express (regulated en route)

The Northeast Frontier Railway has advised passengers to check train status before commencing their journey, as restoration work continues and further operational changes may be made to normalise rail traffic at the earliest.

