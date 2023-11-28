Elephant Dies After Being Knocked Down by Naharlagun–Guwahati Donyi Polo Express
An adult elephant died after being hit by a running train near Buroi Ghat in Behali under the Biswanath district of Assam at around 10 pm on Monday night.
The incident took place when a herd of elephants suspected to have strayed out of the sixth edition of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in search of food.
It is worth mentioning that hundreds of wild elephants come out of the sixth edition of Kaziranga in Behali in search of food daily.
As per locals, the pachyderm was knocked down by speeding Naharlagun–Guwahati Donyi Polo Express.
Unfortunately, in another instance, a one-and-a-half-month-old elephant calf, which had got separated from its herd died after falling into a mud pit in Assam’s Titabar on Monday night.
The incident took place at the forest fringe hamlets of Rangajan locality of Titabar under the Jorhat district.
As per initial reports, the calf is suspected to have strayed out of the Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary near Mariani in search of food and got separated from the herd.
Later, the forest personnel reached the spot and recovered the carcass of the elephant calf from the pit and sent it for a post mortem.