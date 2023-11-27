Elephant Calf Dies after Falling into Pit in Assam’s Titabar

An one-an half month old elephant calf, which had got separated from its herd died after falling into a mud pit in Assam’s Titabar on Monday night.
The incident took place at the forest fringe hamlets of Rangajan locality of Titabar under the Jorhat district.
As per initial reports, the calf is suspected to have strayed out of the Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary near Mariani in search of food and got separated from the herd.
Meanwhile, the forest personnel reached the spot and recovered the carcass of the elephant calf from the pit and sent it for a post mortem.
Last Monday, a carcass of an elephant calf was recovered at Hahim village in Boko under Kamrup district.
The carcass was recovered near the banks of the Singra River in Hahim.
As per sources, the new-born calf, believed to be between 10 to 15 days old fell into a six-foot (approx) illegal sand, sandgravel excavation site and died.
Following the recovery of the carcass, the Boko police along with the officials of Boko and Chaygaon revenue circles were present at the spot.