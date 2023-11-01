Kaziranga National Park Witnesses Record Breaking Tourist Footfall in 15 Days

Prasenjit Deb
The one-horned rhinoceros famed and UNESCO world heritage site Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has witnessed a record-breaking footfall of visitors of around 16,535 in the last 15 days, the officials told the Pratidin Time.
The national park was opened formally for the visitors for the season 2023-24 on October 15, 2023.
As per the data shared by the authorities of the national park, around 9,625 Indian visitors including children have visited the Central range in Kohora, while, 131 foreigners have also joined the group taking the total numbers to 9,756.
On the other hand, in the western range of Bagori, the visitor’s footfall has been recorded to be around 6,669 including the children, while, 110 foreigners have also visited the park for the season 2023-24.
Meanwhile, the park authorities have also come up with some new attractions to enhance the visitor experience at Kaziranga National Park from November 2023.
As part of furthering the mandate given by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘GREATER KAZIRANGA’, new vistas of visitor friendly avenues are being opened in November before the Deepawali vacation break.
Key highlights of these tourism opportunities are :
1. Elephant safari in Kohora, Bagori and Burapahar Ranges of Kaziranga National Park- Initially a total of 33 private elephant applications have been received and have been permitted to take up Safari in Bagori Range. Similarly at Kohora, 15-20 departmental elephants shall be made available for this unique experience. Possibilities to take up elephant safari under Burapahar are also being explored due to its unique undulating terrain and wooded landscape. In addition to elephant safari, visitors shall be able to witness Elephant bathing (a unique ritual the exemplifies Mahout-Elephant bonding) and Elephant feeding upon request. These activities have been included to nurture compassion, awe and care for other living beings especially in young children.
2. Elephant safari and Vehicle safari at Burachapori and Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuaries under Nagaon Wildlife Divisions- this landscape is unique for their Freshwater mangroves (Hijal tree species) and bee-eater nesting colonies during winter. It is also a trekking paradise. Special Nepali ethnic cuisine through Ecodevelopment Committees is being planed at Dhania Forest Guest House.
3. Vehicle safari and Mising ethnic ‘BONOSHRISTHI’ EDC Store at Agaratoli Range- The migratory birds have the highest visitation in this eastern range and the range is now geared up for jeep safari from 1st Nov. Online booking of jeep safaris shall be trialed under this range for making the visit a seamless experience.
4. Chirang Trail and Karbi ethnic ‘BONOSHRISTHI’ EDC store under Burapahar Range- A beautiful hill trek that is haven for bird watchers and for hearing the reverberating calls of the Hoolock Gibbons is being revived in Burapahar. The Karbi Villagers would be opening an ethnic store at the Office premises. The accommodation in forest guest houses shall also be made online.