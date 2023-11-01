Kaziranga National Park Witnesses Record Breaking Tourist Footfall in 15 Days

Key highlights of these tourism opportunities are :

1. Elephant safari in Kohora, Bagori and Burapahar Ranges of Kaziranga National Park- Initially a total of 33 private elephant applications have been received and have been permitted to take up Safari in Bagori Range. Similarly at Kohora, 15-20 departmental elephants shall be made available for this unique experience. Possibilities to take up elephant safari under Burapahar are also being explored due to its unique undulating terrain and wooded landscape. In addition to elephant safari, visitors shall be able to witness Elephant bathing (a unique ritual the exemplifies Mahout-Elephant bonding) and Elephant feeding upon request. These activities have been included to nurture compassion, awe and care for other living beings especially in young children.