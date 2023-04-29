Elephant Safari at Kaziranga National Park to Continue till May 10

A few days after the Assam Forest Department had issued orders for the closure of Elephant and Jeep Safaris, the Kaziranga National Park authorities on Saturday has issued a directive stating that Elephant safaris will continue till May 10.
Earlier, the forest department had issued an order stating that Elephant Safari at the national park will be closed from May 1, 2023 and Jeep Safari will be closed from May 16, 2023.
The order issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division read, “It is notified for general information and best interest of all concerned that Elephant Safari and Jeep Safari for visitor in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will remain closed for tourist season, 2022-23 as detailed below:
1. Elephant Safari will remain closed from 1st May 2023
2. Jeep Safari will remain closed from 16th May, 2023”