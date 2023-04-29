Elephant Safari at Kaziranga National Park to Continue till May 10

The order issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division read, “It is notified for general information and best interest of all concerned that Elephant Safari and Jeep Safari for visitor in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will remain closed for tourist season, 2022-23 as detailed below:

1. Elephant Safari will remain closed from 1st May 2023

2. Jeep Safari will remain closed from 16th May, 2023”