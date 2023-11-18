Elevating Agriculture with Drone Demos by BVFCL as Part of VBSY Across NE States

As part of the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) initiated a series of practical demonstrations showcasing drone technology across different Gaon Panchayats in Assam and the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh totaling 25-30 demonstrations per day.
This initiative is an integral part of the PM-PRANAM Scheme. The demonstrations specifically highlighted the effective use of nano urea in agriculture, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering sustainable farming practices.
The active participation of the local community in these events, where they shared their views and contributed valuable insights, not only demonstrated a sense of collective responsibility but also underscored the community-centric approach of the PM-PRANAM Scheme.
Additionally, public meetings were conducted to raise awareness about water-soluble fertilizers and to advocate for the balanced use of fertilizers, aligning with the overarching goals of the PM-PRANAM Scheme to restore and nourish Mother Earth and promote the use of drones for precision agriculture.