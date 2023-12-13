Elvis Ali Hazarika Becomes First Assamese to Swim from Elephanta Island Jetty to Gateway of India

Popular natator Elvis Ali Hazarika has once again won laurels to the state by becoming the first Assamese to complete a solo swim from the Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway Of India in Mumbai.
According to Hazarika, his solo swim was filled with hurdles as he swam along with large-sized fish and several jellyfish.
In a message after completing the swim successfully, Elvis Ali Hazarika said, "With a lot of hard work, I have finally become the first Assamese to successfully swim from Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway Of India Arabian Sea ( Solo Swim). It was a very difficult task as I swam along with pretty big-sized fish and a lot of jellyfish."
"It was extremely tiring, the swim, overall. This is a dream come true for me, and also the people of Assam," Hazarika further said.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal offered his best wishes to the swimmer on accomplishing this feat.
Taking to platform X, Sonowal wrote, "With each new effort, swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika sets new milestones of endurance and hardwork. Congratulations on the successful solo swim from Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway Of India in Mumbai. May you keep on breaking records and bring glory to the nation. My best wishes for your future endeavours."