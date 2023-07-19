North East

Assam’s Elvis Becomes NE’s First Swimmer to Complete English Channel, To & Fro

A momentous triumph and immense pride for Assam! Heartiest congratulations to the trailblazing swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika for conquering the North Channel, etching his name in history as the first Assamese to achieve this remarkable feat! Your success is an inspiration to us all! says Assam CM in a Tweet.