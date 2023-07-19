Assam’s Elvis Becomes NE’s First Swimmer to Complete English Channel, To & Fro

Popular Assamese natator Elvis Ali Hazarika became the first swimmer from Northeast India to cross the English Channel, two-ways (78 Km) to clock a time of 31 Hours by swimming it in a Relay from England Samphire to France Calis and then back.
In a message, Elvis Ali Hazarika said, “We had to go through a lot of challenges. Specially, the Jellyfish, Dolphins, Seals, Salt water, Heavy Current, Choppy Weather that were accompanying us all the way! A dream comes true and proud moment for all Indians and Assamese people.”
Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official twitter handle congratulating the Assam’s Sports star saying, “A momentous triumph and immense pride for Assam! Heartiest congratulations to the trailblazing swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika for conquering the North Channel, etching his name in history as the first Assamese to achieve this remarkable feat! Your success is an inspiration to us all!”
Interestingly, last year in the month of September, Hazarika became the first swimmer from Northeast India to cross the North Channel.
By crossing the strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and south-western Scotland, Hazarika also became the oldest swimmer from India to do so.
The swimmer clocked a time of 14 hours and 38 minutes treading the waters of the North Channel.
Earlier this year in the month of April, Hazarika completed a 12-hour swim in the mighty Brahmaputra river.
According to the swimmer, this was the longest swim till date in the Brahmaputra river, known for its strong currents.
Having completed the swim, Hazarika said that he began at 5 am in the morning and swam till 5 pm in the evening.
The swimmer was partnered on this task by Rimo Saha.
Elvin Ali Hazarika informed via a message, “Completed my 12 hour swim in the Brahmaputra river. Swam from 5AM in the morning till 5PM in the evening, with my swim partner Rimo Saha.”
“Longest swim till date in the mighty river,” he added.