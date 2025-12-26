Emerging Author Shehnab Sahin Launches English Novel ‘Color My Grave Purple’

In a significant addition to English literature from Assam, emerging writer Shehnab Sahin has unveiled her debut English-language novel, “Colour My Grave Purple,” which seeks to introduce the world to the environment, culture, and history of Assam.

The novel launch took place on Friday evening at the Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre in Pan Bazaar, Guwahati, in a vibrant event attended by personalities from diverse fields and well-wishers of the author. The evening featured a soulful musical performance by talented artist Dipankar Medhi, setting the stage for the literary unveiling.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Shehnab Sahin shared that “The novel’s opening chapter beautifully captures Assam’s iconic tea gardens. One of the chapters, titled ‘Animal Instinct,’ delves into the complex human-elephant conflict in the region, reflecting the delicate balance between nature and community life.”

She further revealed the inspiration behind the novel, saying, “Colour My Grave Purple was born out of my return to Assam during the unsettling months of the pandemic-- a time when the world felt adrift, and I, too, was searching for a sense of ‘home.’ What I found was a place both familiar and changed, tender yet bruised. Each story became a way for me to journey back in time, to revisit the emotions and spaces that had once grounded me. In writing them, I tried to understand what home means in a world constantly shifting-- to trace my own identity through Assam’s past and present, and to tell stories that go beyond its histories of violence and separatism, toward something more human, rooted, and real.”

In addition to exploring environmental themes, the novel attempts to chronicle Assam’s history from the 1850s to the 2000s, providing readers with both narrative depth and historical context. The book comprises several chapters, all primarily set against the Assamese backdrop, emphasising the region’s unique social and cultural tapestry.

During the launch event, a special conversation session between Shehnab Sahin and actor Arghadeep Baruah gave attendees insight into the author’s literary journey, creative inspirations, and vision for Assamese literature on the global stage.

Beyond her literary pursuits, Shehnab Sahin is an accomplished social worker. She has travelled extensively to countries such as Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, engaging with local communities to better understand regional challenges and experiences.

Born in Assam, Shehnab holds a degree in History from Delhi University and further pursued her studies at the University of Turin. Currently, she serves as the Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the international NGO COSV, balancing her professional and creative endeavours.

“Colour My Grave Purple” is now available to readers and promises to offer a compelling blend of Assamese heritage, environmental consciousness, and historical reflection, marking an impressive debut for the young author.

