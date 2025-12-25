Senior Journalist Kumud Baruah Unveils Novel ‘Last Bencher’ at Assam Book Fair

The Assam Book Fair at Khanapara witnessed the unveiling of the much-anticipated Assamese novel Last Bencher, authored by senior Lakhimpur journalist Kumud Baruah of Asomiya Pratidin. The event drew literature enthusiasts and prominent personalities from across the state.

The book launch was held at the Dr Basanta Kumar Bhattacharyya Memorial Auditorium, where the audience appreciated the author’s engaging narrative and the themes explored in the novel. Last Bencher reflects contemporary societal issues with a touch of nostalgia, showcasing Baruah’s distinctive journalistic insight and literary flair.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia and Dr Tapan Dutta, Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, who jointly released the book. They lauded Baruah for his contribution to Assamese literature and encouraged budding writers to explore similar meaningful themes in their works.

Published by Panchajanya Book House, the novel will be distributed by the literary organisation Satirtha Gyanyatra. Attendees praised the collaborative efforts of the organisers in promoting regional literature and creating a platform for writers and readers to interact.