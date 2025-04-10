Eminent Linguist and Former GU Professor Dr. Nagen Thakur Passes Away

Renowned linguist and retired professor of Gauhati University, Dr. Nagen Thakur, passed away at his residence in Assam's Dergaon on Thursday. He breathed his last at the age of 86. Born on August 29, 1939, Dr. Thakur made invaluable contributions to Assamese language and literature.

Thakur was closely associated with the 14th edition of the prestigious Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’, playing a key role in its development. His scholarly work greatly enriched Assamese linguistic studies and research.

A Legacy in Language and Literature

Dr. Nagen Thakur was a distinguished linguist, writer, poet, and professor. He authored 13 books on the Assamese language and made significant contributions to the study of Pali, Prakrit, and Apabhramsa.

His teaching career included tenures at Haflong College and Dergaon Kamal Dowerah College (DKD College) before he joined Gauhati University’s Assamese Department. He later became the Head of the Department and served as a Reader.

Dr. Thakur's passing marks a profound loss for Assamese literature and linguistics. His lifelong dedication to research and education continues to inspire scholars and language enthusiasts