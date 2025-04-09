Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki to Receive Honorary Degree in Science from Gauhati University

Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, the former Director of Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, and a prominent figure in the field of medical science, will be conferred with the highest honorary degree (Honoris Causa) of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) by Gauhati University. The prestigious recognition will be presented to him during the 32nd Convocation ceremony scheduled for April 25, 2025.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will grace the event as the Chief Guest, with Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several other dignitaries in attendance.

The Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, in a letter to Dr. Kataki, conveyed that the university's Executive Council had decided to award him the honorary degree in recognition of his exemplary and tireless contributions to medical sciences, particularly in teaching and research. Mahanta highlighted that Dr. Kataki's extraordinary brilliance and dedication have had a significant impact on alleviating the suffering of countless patients.

Dr. Kataki expressed his gratitude for the honor, emphasizing that this recognition was the result of collective leadership and teamwork over many years of service at the Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute. He also acknowledged the unwavering support from various organizations, including the Government of Assam, the erstwhile Lokobandhu Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Society, the North Eastern Council, the Ministry of DoNER, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Tata Memorial Centre.

Currently, Dr. Kataki serves as the Director, Health Education and Research at the Guwahati Unit of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya.