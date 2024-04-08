Eminent litterateur Rongbong Terang Admitted to Dispur Polyclinic in Guwahati

Early Life and Career Highlights: Born on January 13, 1937, in Lumbungdingpi, a village near Miki Hills (now Bokliyaghat) in Karbi Anglong district, Rongbong Terang began his academic journey at Kaki Lalung Village Primary School. He pursued his education at Lanka Local Board School in Nagaon district and later at Lanka High School, where he distinguished himself by graduating in Assamese subjects for the first time from Nagaon College. He furthered his academic pursuits at Guwahati University, graduating in 1962 and obtaining his postgraduate degree in 1966.