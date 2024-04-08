Eminent litterateur Rongbong Terang Admitted to Dispur Polyclinic in Guwahati

Renowned litterateur Padma Shri Rongbong Terang was admitted to Dispur Polyclinic in Guwahati on Monday, following his transfer from Diphu Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for advanced medical treatment.
The esteemed writer had been hospitalized at DMCH earlier on Sunday afternoon after experiencing a heart-related issue. Despite concerns, a team of distinguished doctors is providing comprehensive medical care to Padma Shri Rongbong Terang, whose health condition is currently stable, as confirmed by resident doctors at Dispur Polyclinic.
Notable figures including AASU Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and President Utpal Sharma were present at Dispur Polyclinic to inquire about the litterateur's well-being.
Early Life and Career Highlights: Born on January 13, 1937, in Lumbungdingpi, a village near Miki Hills (now Bokliyaghat) in Karbi Anglong district, Rongbong Terang began his academic journey at Kaki Lalung Village Primary School. He pursued his education at Lanka Local Board School in Nagaon district and later at Lanka High School, where he distinguished himself by graduating in Assamese subjects for the first time from Nagaon College. He furthered his academic pursuits at Guwahati University, graduating in 1962 and obtaining his postgraduate degree in 1966.
Notable Achievements: Rongbong Terang's literary journey commenced during his high school years, marked by the publication of his article "Guri Parua" in the handwritten magazine "Rangani".
Throughout his career, he demonstrated versatility, contributing not only to literature but also excelling in sports and cultural activities. His notable works include "Rangmili's Hahi," which received prestigious awards such as the Assam Prakashan Parishad Award and the Bishnuprasad Rabha Award. Rongbong Terang's contributions extend to the preservation and development of Karbi language literature, evidenced by his translation of "Mahatma Gandhi" into Karbi and various publications in Karbi language.
Legacy and Contributions: Rongbong Terang's dedication to promoting solidarity and harmony is evident in his life's motto, "Manuhe Manuhar Babe." He served as the president of the 70th and 71st sessions of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, leaving an indelible mark on the literary landscape of Assam. Beyond literature, he served as the editor of the Karbi Sahitya Sabha and contributed significantly to the enrichment of language and culture.
Padma Shri Rongbong Terang's enduring legacy in literature and his commitment to fostering unity and understanding among people stand as testaments to his remarkable life and contributions.