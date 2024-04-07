Padmashree Awardee Rongbong Terang Hospitalized; Admitted to ICU

Padmashree Awardee and Assamese litterateur Rongbong Terang was hospitalized after he suddenly fell ill on Sunday, reports said.
The eminent writer was reportedly admitted to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Assam's Karbi Anglong after his health deteriorated.
According to preliminary reports, Rongbong Terang suddenly screamed and woke up while he was taking a nap this afternoon. Right after this, he was rushed to the DMCH.
Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the DMCH, sources said.
According to doctors of the medical college, the eminent writer is suffering from heart problems.
Notably, the Padmashree Awardee is known for his significant contributions to literature and holds a special place in the hearts of Assamese literature enthusiasts. Terang was conferred the Padmashree for his literary work ‘Rongmilir Hanhi’ in 1981.
Some other awards conferred on Terang are Asam Sahitya Sabha's Bishnu Rabha Award in 1982, Asom Prakashan Parishad in 1983, Padma Shri in 1989, Asam Sahitya Sabha's Basudev Jalan award in2008 and Mahapurush Madhavdev in 2008.