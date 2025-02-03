Eminent Sanskrit Scholar Ashok Kumar Goswami Passes Away at 91

Renowned Sanskrit scholar and Indologist Dr. Ashok Kumar Goswami passed away on Sunday night at the age of 91.

Dr. Goswami was a retired professor from the Sanskrit Department of Gauhati University. He authored several valuable books and contributed significantly to Sanskrit literature by translating multiple works into Assamese.

He also served as the secretary of ‘Abilak’, an esteemed literary organization. In recognition of his contributions, the Asom Sahitya Sabha honoured him with its highest accolade, ‘Sadasya Mahiyan.’

His demise has cast a shadow of grief over the intellectual community.