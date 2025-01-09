Manoj Kumar Goswami Appointed Visiting Professor at Gauhati University

Renowned writer, senior journalist, and editor Manoj Kumar Goswami has been appointed as a Visiting Professor in the Department of Social Sciences at Gauhati University.

As part of his new role, Goswami will impart knowledge on language, literature, and journalism to the students of the university.

A recipient of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2022, Goswami is a prominent figure in the media industry, serving as the Chief Editor of a leading satellite news channel and a reputed daily newspaper.

Goswami’s extensive experience in journalism, coupled with his deep insights into language and literature, is anticipated to significantly benefit the academic pursuits of the university's students.

Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta has expressed optimism about the impact of Goswami’s appointment.

In a letter to Manoj Kumar Goswami, he said that the veteran journalist’s interactions with researchers and faculty members will contribute to enriching the intellectual and academic environment of Assam's premier educational institution.

