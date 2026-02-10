Encroachment Alleged on Re-emerged Brahmaputra Land in Morigaon

Once swallowed by the mighty Brahmaputra and later reborn from its shifting currents, the re-emerged land of Jatiabori village in central Assam has now become the centre of fresh tension, with local indigenous residents alleging large-scale illegal encroachment by suspected Bangladeshi nationals.

Advertisment

Jatiabori, located along the southern bank of the Brahmaputra under the Bhuragaon revenue circle of Morigaon district, originally spanned nearly 2,000 bighas. Between 1996 and 1998, devastating floods and severe riverbank erosion partially erased the village, submerging around 1,236 bighas of fertile agricultural land into the river. The disaster left 30 indigenous families homeless following the catastrophic flood of 1998.

Nature, however, altered the landscape once again. In 2014, as the Brahmaputra gradually changed its course towards the northern side of Bhuragaon, the eroded land resurfaced in the form of a newly formed char (river island), rekindling hopes among displaced families of reclaiming their ancestral land.

Those hopes, locals allege, are now under threat.

Led by young local leader Prasanna Kumar Hazarika, residents of Jatiabori have accused suspected illegal migrants of encroaching upon the re-emerged land. According to them, the entire 1,236 bighas has been occupied by alleged illegal settlers, including individuals reportedly evicted earlier from Uriamghat in Golaghat district.

The indigenous villagers have submitted formal representations to the Morigaon district commissioner and the local MLA, demanding immediate eviction of the alleged encroachers and protection of the reclaimed land.

However, residents have also raised serious allegations against local revenue officials. They claim that the circle officer of Bhuragaon, along with certain mandals and a gaon pradhan, remained silent spectators despite being aware of the encroachment. Locals further alleged that this inaction may be linked to anunderhand arrangement between officials and the encroachers, an accusation that has intensified anger and mistrust on the ground.

When contacted, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Morigaon, Anusuya Sharma, confirmed that the administration has received the villagers’ representation.

“The matter has been taken on record. A proper investigation will be conducted, and necessary action will be taken strictly as per law,” she said.