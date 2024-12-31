Remembering Assam’s Luminaries Who Left Us in 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, Assam bids a tearful farewell to several luminaries whose contributions left an indelible mark on various fields. From literature and art to politics and social activism, these prominent personalities enriched the state’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

Here, we pay homage to these remarkable individuals who departed in 2024.

Arts and Cinema

Bhupen Uzir: Renowned Assamese music director, Uzir passed away at the age of 70 on January 9, 2024, due to health complications.

Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya: Veteran actor and filmmaker, Bhattacharya succumbed to illness on November 1, 2024, at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy in Assamese cinema.

Basanta Saikia: Known for his contributions to absurd drama, Saikia passed on September 22, 2024. He was 93. His notable works, including Manuh and Bhanguwa Raja, stand as testaments to his creativity.

Surya Das: Beloved Assamese folk artist and “Ganasilpi” (People’s Artist), Das tragically passed away on December 21, 2024, after an accident at his home in Dharamtul, Morigaon.

Guru Prasad Ojah: Renowned artist of Assam and SangeetNatakAkademi Awardee Guru Prasad Ojah passed away on August 10, 2024. He breathed his last at his residence in BilortariHati in Barpeta district. He was 92.

Chandra Kamal Gogoi: A distinguished artist and a descendent of Assam’s legendary Ahom hero LachitBorphukan, Chandra Kamal Gogoi passed away on August 13, 2024, at the age of 78. He succumbed to age-related illness at Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

Rajiv Rajnish: Popular Assamese actor, Rajnish succumbed to injuries sustained in a recent accident.

Journalism

Jadu Kakati: A stalwart in Assamese journalism since the 1960s, Kakati passed away on January 5, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of ethical reporting and a profound commitment to truth. Kakati garnered accolades for his unwavering commitment to ethical reporting and the relentless pursuit of truth. He was honored with the Republic Day Journalist Award for his exemplary contributions.

Bikash Sharma: A senior journalist from Golaghat, Sharma’s career spanned over 37 years. He passed away on October 22, 2024, at the age of 58 after battling age-related illnesses.

Shashi Phukan: The founding editor of Bismoi, a popular Assamese entertainment magazine, Phukan passed away in Guwahati on October 25, 2024, at the age of 78.

Surajit Govinda Baruah: Director of the Assam Tribune group, SurajitGovindaBaruah passed away at 72 on October 15, 2024. His contributions to the Assam Tribune group have left an indelible mark on the organization and the media landscape in Assam.

Literature

Arun Goswami: Renowned novelist and short story writer, Goswami passed away at the age of 80 on March 12, 2024, following a prolonged illness.

Bishweshwar Hazarika: A distinguished litterateur and linguist, Hazarika left a profound impact on Assamese literature. He passed away on March 31, 2024, at 91 and was honored as Sahitya Acharya by the Assam Sahitya Sabha in 2014.

Dr. Pranabjyoti Deka: Sahitya Akademi Award-winning short story writer, Deka passed away on April 6, 2024, at 84. His acclaimed work, Dr Pranabjyoti Dekar Srestha Galpa, remains a literary milestone.

Upendranath Sarma: A prominent figure in Assamese literature and education, Sarma passed away on September 13, 2024. He was 96. Sarma has left behind a rich legacy as a professor of English and a prolific writer.

Social Activism

Birubala Rabha: Padma Shri awardee and renowned human rights activist, Rabha passed away on May 13, 2024, at age 75 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Abani Borthakur: A prominent leftist, academician, and freedom fighter, AbaniBorthakur breathed his last in Guwahati on July 23, 2024. Known for his activism, he remained a vocal advocate for justice throughout his life.

Abha Bora: A prominent figure of the 1979 Assam Movement, Abha Bora who held various notable positions in socio-political organizations, passed away at the age of 78 on August 27, 2024.

Rajen Kumar Medhi: A distinguished social worker from Mirza in Assam’s Kamrup district passed away due to heart disease on August 28, 2024. He was 76 years old.

Politics

Iswar Prasanna Hazarika: Former Member of Parliament from Tezpur, Hazarika passed away at 88 on May 13, 2024, due to prolonged heart ailments.

Thaneswar Boro: Former Education Minister of Assam, Boro passed away on May 17, 2024. He was 85. Boro left for the heavenly abode after battling a heart condition.

Duldul Borkataki: Former Assistant Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Borkataki passed away on November 29, 2024, during the Behali by-election campaign.

Cultural and Spiritual Leaders

Pratap Chandra Mahanta: Satradhikar of Bhagwatijana Shri ShriBorAlengiSatra, Mahanta’s demise marked a significant loss to Assam’s spiritual and social life. He passed away on February 18, 2024.

Bhabananda Debnath: Sattradhikar of Shri ShriBorAlengiSatra in Majuli, Debnath passed away at 85 on July 11, 2024. Debnath had served as Sattradhikar since 1985, enriching both spiritual and social life in Majuli.

Other notable personalities lost

Toshen Bora: Legendary footballer from Assam, Bora passed away on September 14, 2024, at 74 due to complications related to high blood pressure. Born on February 14, 1950, in Naharkatia, Bora had an illustrious academic and athletic career. He completed his pre-degree at DibrugarhHanumanbaxSurajmallKanoi College, earned a bachelor’s degree from Guwahati’s erstwhile Cotton College, and obtained a master’s degree from Gauhati University.

Nishinath Changkakoti: Former Assam Director General of Police (DGP), passed away on Sunday at the age of 91. He breathed his last at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati around 5:30 pm, where he had been admitted on November 4 due to age-related ailments.

Harihar Talukdar: A leading figure in urban cooperative banking, Talukdar passed away on July 30, 2024. Talukdar, who was a leading figure in urban cooperative banking of Northeast India served NAFCUB Assam as its Secretary. He had been associated with Guwahati Public School since its establishment and was serving as the President of the Board of Governors till his demise.

