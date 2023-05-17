Assam: Endangered Hargila Rescued in 2022 Released into Wilderness

The biodiversity organization, Aaranyak, released a rescued endangered Greater Adjutant Stork (locally known as Hargila) into the wilderness, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to reports, a team from Aaranyak rescued the Hargila in November 2022 in Dadara village under Assam’s Kamrup district.
The Hargila was only 10-day-old when she and her sibling fell from a nest atop a 70-feet tall tree in the village on November 18. Upon spotting the two birds, a local resident immediately contacted Aaranyak, a Greater Adjutant Conservation Programme (GACP) team of the region’s leading biodiversity conservation organization.
The team is headed by well-known conservationist Dr Purnima Devi Barman who along with her team members, Manab Das and Dipankar Das came to the rescue and took care of the distressed chicks.
The chicks were then handed over to the Joint Director of the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Dr Rathin Barman, and were taken to the Centre for rehabilitation.
At that time Dr Barman stated that they both looked weak, dehydrated and injured so they needed the best possible care.
Although CWRC’s veterinarian, Dr Samshul Ali, took utmost care to save the birds, however, one of them succumbed to its injuries after a few days at the centre.
On the other hand, the condition of the other bird was gradually improving after receiving care and treatment and after a seven-month stay at the centre, the bird was released into the wilderness on May 14 near Deepor Beel.