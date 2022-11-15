National

IEDs With Timers Found in Jammu

The IEDs were found inside a black-coloured backpack lying near the police post, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.
IEDs With Timers | Picture Source: ANI
IEDs With Timers | Picture Source: ANI
Pratidin Time

Two IEDs with timers were found near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari Police Station in Jammu on Monday evening.

The IEDs were found inside a black-coloured backpack lying near the police post, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The IEDs were later diffused by the Bomb Disposal Squad, added the police.

"Two IEDs with timers were found inside a suspicious black-coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari PS in Jammu late evening. The Bomb Disposal Squad later diffused the IEDs," police told ANI.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read
Folk Instruments Museum New Addition to Kaziranga National Orchid Park
IEDs
Jammu and Kashmir Police

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com