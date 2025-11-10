'Even Today, You Fill Plates of Those in Need': Jatin Bora Pens Note on Zubeen

The Assamese film industry owes an enduring debt to the legendary trio of Munin Barua, Zubeen Garg, and Jatin Bora, whose combined efforts shaped modern Assamese cinema. Munin Barua’s masterful direction, Zubeen Garg’s unforgettable music and voice, and Jatin Bora’s stellar performances created classics that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

The trio’s collaborations include landmark films such as Hiya Diya Niya, Barood, Bidhata, Kanyadaan, Daag, Nayak, Rang, and Dinbandhu. In these films, Zubeen Garg’s musical genius elevated the narrative, while Jatin Bora brought the lead characters to life, leaving an indelible mark on Assamese cinema.

Tragically, both Munin Barua and Zubeen Garg are no longer with us, leaving Bora to navigate the cinematic world without his longtime collaborators. Recently, following the passing of Zubeen Garg, Jatin Bora shared a deeply emotional tribute on social media, reflecting on Garg’s generosity and enduring impact.

In his post, Bora wrote: "As I travel from Guwahati towards Nagaon, I am reminded of how, during your lifetime, you selflessly helped countless ordinary people. Even now, after your departure, many near Zubeen Kshetra continue to benefit from the small shops and support you left behind. Zubeen, you were truly strong. While alive, you fed many, and even today, you continue to fill the plates of those in need."

The post was shared with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg, emphasising the continued call to honour and preserve his legacy.