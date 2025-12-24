"Evict BJP From Karbi Anglong As They Failed To Evict Illegal Settlers", Jones Engti Kathar

In a strong statement on the recent unrest in Karbi Anglong, Jones Engti Kathar, president of the Assam Pradesh Hills Leaders Council (APHLC), accused the BJP government of failing to control the situation, holding it fully responsible for the turmoil in the district.

Kathar said that the indigenous communities, including the Indigenous Assamese tribals, are facing a crisis of existence due to the increasing presence of illegal settlers, alleging aggression by Bihari and Bengali communities. He demanded that all illegally settled persons on PGR and VGR land be evicted immediately.

He further alleged that the BJP is deliberately avoiding evictions to protect vote-bank interests, adding provocatively that the party itself should face accountability in Karbi Anglong.

“The Karbi people do not seek unrest. Peace can only be restored by evicting illegal settlers, not by intimidating locals with armed forces,” Kathar said.

Compensation for Injured

Addressing the victims of the unrest, Kathar said the government must provide full compensation and bear all medical expenses for every injured person. He expressed deep sorrow over the incidents, emphasising the need for justice and accountability.

Suspicious Incident in Tuliram Ronghang’s Residence

Kathar also referred to a mysterious incident in which five vehicles were removed from Tuliram Ronghang’s

residence, raising suspicions that weapons and cash may have been transported to another location.

The APHLC chief reiterated the call for immediate eviction of all illegal settlers to restore peace and normalcy in Karbi Anglong, warning against reliance on intimidation or force.

This statement comes amid growing tension in the district, with local leaders and community organisations demanding swift government action to address illegal settlements and prevent further unrest.

Kathar Calls For Council Dissolution, Stricter Law Enforcement On Illegal Settlements

Kathar demanded that the current council be dissolved and a fresh election be conducted to restore democratic legitimacy.

Speaking on the ongoing administrative and land-related issues, Kathar alleged that the BJP government has failed in its duties and called for the sacking of all responsible officials.

He criticised the authorities for failing to carry out evictions despite a Supreme Court order, pointing out that according to Assam Land Revenue Rule 18, illegal settlements should be removed immediately.

Kathar also mentioned reports that a large amount of cash, firearms, and important documents were found at one of the sites, which were promptly removed, highlighting the need for urgent and transparent action.

He called for strict enforcement of the law and accountability to ensure that administrative failures do not exacerbate tensions in the state.