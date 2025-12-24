Karbi Anglong Turmoil: AASU Speaks Lately, Demands CM's Intervention

It has been three days, Karbi Anglong is boiling with violent protests, and the police are trying to bring control. With two deaths and several injuries of both police and protesters, the situation in the Kheroni area remains tense.

On the third day of this turmoil, AASU(All Assam Students Union) has come out with a demand letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Assam. Dated 24th December and signed by Utpal Sarma and Samiran Phukan, the President and General Secretary of the students' organisation, the demand letter seeks immediate intervention of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the letter, AASU highlights that the problem of Karbi Anglong is the problem of Assam and its inhabitants. It reiterates that during the past few decades, the immigration of non-indigenous people to Karbi Anglong has threatened the existence of the Karbis and other indigenous tribes there.

The letter also highlighted the most immediate controversial part of the turmoil-- on the 'Karbi Go Back' slogan allegedly raised by some of the non-indigenous protesters there, and terming the Karbis as 'Chinese' allegedly by the same people while chanting Jai Shri Ram. The letter read--"It is intolerable to face these kinds of slogans against the indigenous people in their own land by some non-indigenous people. The dominance of non-indigenous people will not be tolerated."

The letter urged CM Sarma to take the initiative to bring peace in Karbi Anglong through discussions.

