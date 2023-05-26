Evicted People Will Be Given Land In Morigaon: Darrang DC On Orang Eviction

DC Ngatey further said “It has been observed that many of the people currently residing near the Orang National Park already own lands. They had migrated to the vicinity of the park to engage in cultivation activities. The eviction drive is scheduled to take place from May 29 to May 31. However, some individuals who were evicted in the past three to four days have taken matters into their own hands by voluntarily returning to their respective villages. The administration is supporting them in this process by providing boats for transportation.”