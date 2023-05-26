Evicted People Will Be Given Land In Morigaon: Darrang DC On Orang Eviction

Deputy Commissioner of Darrang Munindra Nath Ngatey on Friday said that those people who have been evicted from their homes will be given land in Morigaon and will be offered employment opportunities.
The DC spoke about the eviction drive that is to be carried out in Orang National Park located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River in the Darrang and Sonitpur districts of Assam.
DC Ngatey further said “It has been observed that many of the people currently residing near the Orang National Park already own lands. They had migrated to the vicinity of the park to engage in cultivation activities. The eviction drive is scheduled to take place from May 29 to May 31. However, some individuals who were evicted in the past three to four days have taken matters into their own hands by voluntarily returning to their respective villages. The administration is supporting them in this process by providing boats for transportation.”
Praising the Assam government's efforts, Dalgaon MLA Mazibur Rahman said that people did not have to be evicted this time. Under the efforts of the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) they are leaving on their own.
He commended their efforts in facilitating the voluntary departure of people from the affected areas. Additionally, Rahman expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister for providing employment opportunities to the individuals before the eviction drive commenced.