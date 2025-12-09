Eviction Drive Hits Upper Assam: Rupai Siding Residents Get 15-Day Deadline

The wave of eviction drives sweeping across Assam has now reached Upper Assam, with the Tinsukia Railway Division issuing a 15-day deadline to clear homes and shops in the Rupai Siding area.

The sudden order has triggered anxiety and anger among hundreds of residents who have lived along the railway tracks for years.

According to the notices served, all structures—including houses, shops and small businesses—adjacent to the railway line must be vacated as part of the division’s clearance operation. The directive, issued without prior consultation, has left families scrambling for alternatives.

Locals say many have been settled in the area for decades and have now appealed to authorities to reconsider the tight timeline, seeking at least six months to relocate.

“How can we move everything in just 15 days? This is not practical,” a distressed shop owner said, reflecting the widespread sentiment.

The eviction notice has sparked panic in the community, with residents pointing out that the move appears selective. While Rupai Siding has been targeted, the railways have not initiated similar action in other areas with trackside settlements such as Tinsukia, Makum, Hapjan and Doomdooma.

“This selective eviction is unfair. If it’s really about clearing encroachments, why only Rupai?” questioned another resident, highlighting the rising frustration.