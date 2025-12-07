Second Eviction Ordered in Rupahihat: 200 Families Told to Vacate Grazing Reserve Land

The administration in Rupahihat has issued a second round of eviction notices to families illegally occupying government land in the Chamguri Revenue Circle.

Around 200 families have been living on over 380 bighas of land belonging to the Grazing Reserve in Belguri Kacharigaon, specifically under Patta No. 3. The administration has directed encroachers on portions 528, 505, 506, and 604 to vacate the land within 15 days.

Speaking to the media, a member of one of the affected families said, “We have been living here for 50 years, but according to the government notice, we are now bound to leave. When we came here, there was no grazing land, and it has only been here for the past 15 years. We have nowhere to go and are left in a very difficult situation due to this eviction.”

Officials noted that some individuals had already complied with previous eviction notices and vacated government land. The latest directive is part of ongoing efforts by the administration to reclaim and protect state-owned property from illegal occupation.

Also Read: “Justice For Zubeen From One Hand, Evictions From The Other — That’s My Aim,” Asserts CM