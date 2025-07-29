"Evictions Are Inhumane, Assam's Land Being Sold Like British Era": Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Assam government on Tuesday, accusing it of orchestrating evictions to benefit corporate interests, weaponising communal politics, and failing to address the state’s growing agrarian crisis.

Speaking to the media in Kaziranga, Gogoi said, “Eviction is an inhuman act. No one other than illegal foreigners should be evicted. Even then, land must be allotted first—only then can eviction be justified.” He accused the government of forcibly displacing indigenous communities while preparing to hand over vast tracts of land to corporate houses like Adani, Ambani, Ramdev, and Tata. “This is a repeat of the colonial land grab during British rule,” he remarked.

“Evictions Have Become a Tool to Win Votes”

Gogoi alleged that the state is witnessing a dangerous mix of communalism and corporate appeasement. “When indigenous people resist evictions, the government retaliates by targeting Muslims to polarise voters. Breaking Muslim homes to win Hindu votes—this is Assam’s new political formula,” he said, terming the tactic as “calculated, communal, and inhumane.”

“Those supporting these evictions to benefit foreign companies will never be forgiven by history,” Gogoi warned.

He further said that the Raijor Dal fully supports identifying and deporting genuine illegal foreigners, but added, “The current policy is not about foreigners; it's about displacing the poor and selling the land.”

Drought in Assam: “Where’s the Irrigation? Where’s the Cabinet?”

Gogoi also highlighted the acute drought affecting large parts of Assam. “Three districts have failed to cultivate crops this year. Instead of ensuring irrigation, the government is preoccupied with land seizures and photo-ops,” he said.

Taking a dig at Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Gogoi said, “When farmers are crying in their fields, the agriculture minister is dancing to jhumur songs, insulting our culture and farmers.” He also slammed the Water Resources Minister for failing to act, saying the Cabinet should have convened in the fields, not in air-conditioned rooms.

Referring to a viral photo-op involving a frog wedding, he said sarcastically, “Let the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma take a selfie with cracked fields, burnt crops and those frog brides wearing gamusas—that would be Assam’s most relevant photo today.”

“AGP Gasping Like a Dying Chicken”: Akhil Gogoi Predicts 2026 Collapse

Gogoi predicted a complete collapse of the BJP-AGP alliance by the next election. “This time BJP will give AGP only nine seats, excluding all Muslim-majority constituencies. Once denied tickets, AGP leaders will rebel, and the party will vanish. It is gasping like a dying chicken,” he said.

According to him, AGP has become a junior partner without influence. “In BJP-held seats, AGP workers have no respect. In AGP-held seats, BJP calls the shots. The funeral of AGP is already scheduled for 2026,” Gogoi added.

On BTC: “If BPF & UPPL Unite, We Won’t Contest”

Regarding the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Gogoi urged the BPF and UPPL to unite against BJP. “If these two parties come together to block BJP, Raijor Dal will not contest at all. We’ll offer them unconditional support—provided they ensure protection of 70% rights over land, language and political access for the non-Bodo population.”

He warned that if BJP gains full control over the BTC, political power will slip out of the hands of the Bodo community. “It will lead to unrest and fresh Hindu-Muslim tensions in the region,” he cautioned.

“Guns for Indigenous People? Sign of Lawlessness”

Gogoi criticised the government’s recent proposal to arm indigenous people in border areas, calling it a failure of governance. “If the state cannot protect its own people from so-called foreigners, then the Chief Minister who holds the power of the Home Department should resign. Giving guns proves the breakdown of law and order,” he said.

He accused the Chief Minister of pushing Assam towards anarchy. “At a time when people need irrigation, employment, and hope, he’s offering guns. They are creating a terrorist state, not solving real problems,” he alleged.

Gogoi demanded that those advocating for AK-47s and paramilitary mobilisation be immediately arrested, warning that the state is being primed for communal violence ahead of the 2026 elections.

On Opposition Unity and Congress

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia’s recent remarks, Gogoi said, “Congress talks about alliance but acts differently. They don’t want opposition unity. If Saikia doesn’t want to unite, he should clarify whose side he’s really on.”

“Phukan Unfit for Politics”

Responding to BJP Minister Prasanta Phukan’s comments, Gogoi said, “He is not fit for politics. This is the same man who, while in BJP, allegedly took money and voted for Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. Does he have any credibility left?”

