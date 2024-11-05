Ex-Asam Sahitya Sabha President Nagen Saikia Calls Out Its Decline

Underscoring a significant decline in the literary integrity of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, former president Dr Nagen Saikia expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the literary organization comparing the stark contrast between its affairs during his tenure and the present circumstances.
Saikia stated, “I have refrained from speaking about the Sahitya Sabha for quite some time, as I felt it necessary to remain silent. However, I have come to realize that the organization has undergone profound changes since the day Homen Borgohain was insulted, prompting a shift in regulations in Lakhimpur. Since then, my respect and admiration for the Sahitya Sabha, which I have nurtured throughout my life, have gradually diminished.”
The author openly voiced his frustrations, criticizing the current management of the Sahitya Sabha for what he described as a lack of genuine literary concern. He pointed out that the organization has become a platform for a select few individuals, whose contributions, he argued, do not warrant mention in the annals of Assamese literature. “The Sahitya Sabha has transformed into a battleground for those with little literary merit,” he remarked.
Saikia elaborated on the reasons for his prolonged silence, stating, “I refrained from discussing the Sahitya Sabha because I believe that the organization I was part of has significantly changed since the last century and the early years of this century. It is no longer the same Sahitya Sabha.”
Without naming specific individuals, he expressed disappointment regarding those responsible for the organization’s current state. “Unfortunately, the Sahitya Sabha has slowly morphed into a hub of mediocrity,” he commented, lamenting the detrimental impact this transformation has on the entire Assamese community.
Saikia's remarks are expected to act as a crucial impetus for the Asam Sahitya Sabha to reassess its mission and renew its commitment to fostering authentic literary discourse.