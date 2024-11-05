Ex-Asam Sahitya Sabha President Nagen Saikia Calls Out Its Decline

Saikia stated, “I have refrained from speaking about the Sahitya Sabha for quite some time, as I felt it necessary to remain silent. However, I have come to realize that the organization has undergone profound changes since the day Homen Borgohain was insulted, prompting a shift in regulations in Lakhimpur. Since then, my respect and admiration for the Sahitya Sabha, which I have nurtured throughout my life, have gradually diminished.”