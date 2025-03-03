Ex-Assam CM’s Daughter Caught on Camera Assaulting Driver; Claims Self-Defense

A viral video showing Prajoyeeta Kashyap, daughter of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, assaulting their staff driver, Rajib Hussain, has sparked widespread criticism. In the footage, Kashyap is seen hitting the driver with sandals, allegedly in response to prolonged mistreatment and mental harassment.

Speaking to the media, Kashyap claimed that the driver frequently took photos of her, causing distress. She further alleged that he was intoxicated and attempted to force open her room’s door the previous day.

According to her, security personnel at their residence were aware of the issue. Kashyap justified her actions as self-defense, stating that previous complaints against the driver had gone unaddressed.

However, the driver has refuted these allegations, presenting a different version of events. He claimed that, apart from driving the government vehicle, he was also required to handle personal errands, including grocery shopping.

He further alleged that Kashyap had a history of mistreating drivers, leading to frequent staff resignations.

According to him, the incident gained attention only because the assault happened outside the house.

As of now, the police have not cross-verified the driver’s claims, and no formal complaint has been registered regarding the matter.

