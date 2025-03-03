Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque

The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in connection with case number 54/2025, registered in Sribhumi's Patharkandi. However, the hearing for his bail plea in a second case (55/2025) is scheduled for tomorrow.

The court conducted an extensive hearing on Hoque’s bail plea last Friday and, following prolonged proceedings, stated that it would settle the matter by Monday.

Hoque was arrested on February 21 by Sribhumi Police and later brought to Dispur Police Station for further investigation.

On February 24, he was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Sribhumi district. Prior to his court appearance, he was taken from Karimganj Sadar Police Station to Karimganj Civil Hospital for a medical examination.

On February 25, the court remanded him to four days of police custody. Along with him, five other accused—Hiramani Saikia, Bijoy Dutta, Rezzak Ali, Numaan Ahmed, and Imdadur Rahman—were also placed in police custody for the same duration. After completing their remand period, they were produced before the court at around 5 pm today.

Earlier today, Hoque and co-accused Numaan Ahmed were shifted from the Dispur Police Station to the Karimganj Police Station. Since Sribhumi Police did not seek a further remand, the court ordered Hoque’s transfer to judicial custody.

