Ex-DNLT Cadre Escapes Dima Hasao Jail Where Accused in Zubeen Garg Case are Lodged

In a startling development at Haflong Jail, Besting Jidung, also known as Master or Jon Dimasa, escaped from custody today around 12 noon. Jon Dimasa is a former cadre of the Dima National Liberation Tigers (DNLT).

Police have confirmed the escape and launched an active manhunt to trace the fugitive. Authorities are also reviewing jail protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, in a related high-profile case, the prime accused in the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, were lodged in Haflong Sub Jail earlier on October 17, 2025. The duo had completed 14 days in CID custody and were produced before the CJM Court before being placed under judicial custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have assured heightened security at Haflong Jail following today’s escape and emphasized that all measures are being taken to apprehend the fugitive at the earliest.