Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta To be Lodged at Haflong Jail

Amid speculation, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta to be lodged in Haflong Jail on Friday. The duo were produced before the CJM Court after completing 14 days in CID custody and have now been placed under judicial custody in connection with the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Both have been produced before the CJM court and underwent routine medical examinations under tight security at both the CID office and court premises.

The arrests are part of a larger probe that has seen seven individuals detained so far. Among them, five—including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhart Sharma, Zubeen’s cousin Sandeepan Garg, and two of his personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya—remain lodged in Baksa Jail.

Police sources indicated that if authorities seek further custody, it may be extended for the two PSOs and Sandeepan Garg, while retaining the other accused would require judicial approval.

The transfer comes amid heightened security, following previous tensions in Baksa where supporters of the late singer had clashed with police, demanding justice. Today, law enforcement ensured the proceedings were conducted without incident.

The case continues to draw widespread public attention, with growing calls for a transparent and fast-tracked investigation into Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.

