Assam-Meghalaya Firing: Rs 14 Lakh Ex Gratia, Govt Job to Bidyasing’s Kin

The family of the forest guard, Bidyasing Lekhte, killed in the Assam-Meghalaya firing incident will receive Rs. 14 lakhs ex-gratia and salary till his retirement along with a government job for his wife. This was said by the officials on Sunday.

The Assam government, immediately after the incident, announced Rs. 5 lakhs for the families of all the six deceased who were killed in the border firing.

Moreover, Assam Hills Area Development Minister Jogen Mohan and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive visited house of the forest guard and announced few relief measures for his family.

An official said, “Mohan said that the Forest Department will give Rs 4 lakh to the family, while Ronghang announced that Rs 5 lakh will be provided by the Council. These amounts will be in addition to what the Assam government already announced.”

“The CEM further said that the Council will make necessary arrangements to offer a government job to Lekhte’s wife in the coming days,” the official added.