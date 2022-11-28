Bodhana NGO Organises ‘Traveling Art and Film Festival’ in Assam’s Doom Dooma

On the occasion of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, Bodhana NGO in collaboration with Rotary Club of Doom Dooma organized a two-day 'Traveling Art and Film Festival' in Doomdooma Jatiya Vidyalaya on November 25 and 26.

The event facilitators comprised of one residential artist Biplop Pegu, one documentarian Alongbar Basumatary, two social activists Ashutosh Roy and Brihatrabar Pegu and the co-founder of Bodhana Nelson Deb and Project Coordinator Neha Arora.

The two day event covered film screenings, gender-based games, Menstrual Hygiene Management, and games on breaking the taboos followed by poster making. The event received an immense participation from the students of the school and teachers as well.

Bodhana in collaboration with local organizations, universities, schools, and colleges in each location is organizing the 16-days 'Traveling Art and Film Festival', from November 25 to December 10. Starting from Assam's Doom dooma the festival will end at Bongaigaon. The events for 'Traveling Art and Film Festival' are curated by Co-founder of Bodhana Nelson Deb.

Throughout the 16 days 'Traveling Art and Film Festival', 16 social activists from Project Maanush and hailing from different parts of Assam will be facilitating the workshops. As such each new location will have two dedicated activists who will be alternately replaced.