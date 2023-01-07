Assam: Ex-MLA, 2 Others Appear Before Court for Possession of Deadly Arms

The Kokrajhar Police on Saturday produced the arrested former MLA of BTR and two others in the court on Saturday.

The police produced the three accused in court under tight security.

Last night, the former BPF MLA from Mushalpur constituency in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), identified as Hitesh Basumatary, with two others, identified as Bikram Daimary and Daorao Dekhrab Narzary, in Baksa district for illegal possession of deadly automatic rifles along with live magazines.

Police seized one AK series rifle with over 130 rounds and one M-16 rifles with around 10 live rounds.

According to police, Basumatary was trying to create a new terrorist organisation in Bodoland and was planning to recruit young boys and girls in the outfit.