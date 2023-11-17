Ex-NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela Fails to Appear Before Court Despite Issuance of Summon

Former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela failed to appear before the court despite summons by the additional district and sessions judge, of late.
The court earlier directed Hajela to appear before the court on November 17 in the NRC financial irregularities case.
Owing to this, the court has directed to bring the matter to the notice of Prateek Hajela through advertisement in two widely circulated newspapers of Madhya Pradesh and Assam along with two National newspapers.
Earlier, based on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India (CAG) on the update exercise of the NRC in Assam, Luit Barman filed the Criminal Revision under section 397 Cr.P.C. read with section 399 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
The court then directed Hajela to appear before this court on November 17, 2023 at 10.30 A.M. to file objections if any.
The court in the summon notice stated, “On your failure to appear before the court the case will be heard Ex-parte in accordance with law.”
Apart from Hajela, the court issued summons to WIPRO LIMITED, represented by its Managing Director, Doddakannelli, Sarjapur Road, P. S. Bellandur, Bangalore, and INTEGRATED SYSTEM AND SERVICES (ISS), represented by its Proprietor Utpal Hazarika.
Meanwhile, WIPRO LIMITED, represented by its Managing Director, Doddakannelli, Sarjapur Road, P. S. Bellandur, Bangalore has submitted its affidavit before the court on Friday, however, INTEGRATED SYSTEM AND SERVICES (ISS), represented by its Proprietor Utpal Hazarika skipped to appear before the court.