Former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela to Appear Before Court after Summon

The additional district and sessions judge issued a summon notice to former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela against a Criminal Revision filed by an applicant namely Luit Kumar Barman.
Earlier, based on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India (CAG) on the update exercise of the NRC in Assam, Luit Barman filed the Criminal Revision under section 397 Cr.P.C. read with section 399 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
The court has asked Hajela to appear before this court on November 17, 2023 at 10.30 A.M. to file objections if any.
The court in the summon notice stated, “On your failure to appear before the court the case will be heard Ex-parte in accordance with law.”
Apart from Hajela, the court issued summons to WIPRO LIMITED, represented by its Managing Director, Doddakannelli, Sarjapur Road, P. S. Bellandur, Bangalore, and INTEGRATED SYSTEM AND SERVICES (ISS), represented by its Proprietor Utpal Hazarika.
Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Assam police, former NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma took to his Facebook profile saying, “The fact that the Assam Police did not register a single FIR against Prateek Hajela for corruption worth Rs 260 crore shows that they plainly sided with corruption. The court subsequently issued Hajela a summon notice to appear in court on November 17.”