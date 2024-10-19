Ex-ULFA Leader Amar Singh Granted Bail Amid CBI Investigation

The murder case traces back to May 6, 1996, when Nagen Neog's convoy was ambushed by suspected ULFA militants at the Singijan bridge under Golaghat police station. This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of Neog, his driver, and police escorts. The CBI's chargesheet names Singh as one of the accused, alongside Ananta Saikia and Pranjal Saikia, both of whom remain at large.