Ex-ULFA Leader Amar Singh Granted Bail Amid CBI Investigation

In a significant legal development, Amar Singh, a former ULFA leader, was granted bail by the Kamrup District and Sessions Court on Saturday.
Singh, who was arrested at his residence in Golaghat, Assam, by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, is linked to the notorious murder case of former Assam minister Nagen Neog, which dates back to 1996.
Singh’s arrest on Friday was prompted by his prior failure to appear before the Supreme Court, leading to a warrant for his apprehension. He was granted bail today on the condition of a Rs 50,000 bond.
Known also as Arup Konwar and a former self-styled sergeant major of ULFA, Singh has faced severe legal repercussions for his alleged involvement in this grave crime. He was previously convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kamrup district and sessions court on October 12, 2007.
However, this conviction was overturned by the Gauhati High Court in 2013 due to insufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.
The case has recently garnered renewed attention as the CBI has taken over the investigation and appealed to the Supreme Court for further action. Singh's recent arrest is reportedly linked to his evasion of summons issued by the Supreme Court.
During his court appearance, Singh expressed his frustrations, claiming, "The CBI has failed to apprehend other culprits," hinting at potential external forces involved in his arrest. He further alleged, "There is a third party's hand behind my arrest," raising significant questions about the motivations behind the legal actions taken against him.
The murder case traces back to May 6, 1996, when Nagen Neog's convoy was ambushed by suspected ULFA militants at the Singijan bridge under Golaghat police station. This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of Neog, his driver, and police escorts. The CBI's chargesheet names Singh as one of the accused, alongside Ananta Saikia and Pranjal Saikia, both of whom remain at large.
Initially investigated by the Assam police, the case was later transferred to the CBI following a public interest litigation filed by Tukeswar Neog, the brother of the slain minister.
Amar Singh is scheduled to appear before the Supreme Court on November 7 for further proceedings in this long-standing case.