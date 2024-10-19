Former ULFA Leader Amar Singh Arrested in Nagen Neog Murder Case

In a significant development, former ULFA leader Amar Singh was apprehended by a CBI team in Kolkata on Friday night. His arrest took place at his residence in Golaghat, Assam, and is linked to the high-profile murder case of former Assam minister Nagen Neog, along with eight others, dating back to 1996.
Amar Singh, also known as Arup Konwar and a former self-styled sergeant major of ULFA, had previously faced legal repercussions for his involvement in this grave crime. On October 12, 2007, he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kamrup district and sessions court. However, the Gauhati High Court overturned this conviction in 2013, citing insufficient evidence beyond reasonable doubt.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court for further action. Amar Singh's recent arrest stems from his alleged evasion of summons notices issued by the Supreme Court, which led to a warrant for his arrest.
Reports indicate that Amar Singh will be presented through a transit remand on Saturday in a Kolkata court before being transported to Delhi for the Supreme Court hearing.
The case dates back to May 6, 1996, when Nagen Neog's convoy was ambushed by suspected ULFA militants at the Singijan bridge under Golaghat police station, resulting in the tragic deaths of Neog, his driver, and police escorts. The CBI's chargesheet has named Amar Singh, along with Ananta Saikia and Pranjal Saikia as accused, with the latter two still at large.
Initially investigated by Assam police, the case was transferred to the CBI following a public interest litigation filed by Tukeswar Neog, the brother of the slain minister. Amar Singh's arrest marks a crucial step in the long-awaited pursuit of justice for the victims of this heinous crime.