Former ULFA Leader Amar Singh Arrested in Nagen Neog Murder Case

The case dates back to May 6, 1996, when Nagen Neog's convoy was ambushed by suspected ULFA militants at the Singijan bridge under Golaghat police station, resulting in the tragic deaths of Neog, his driver, and police escorts. The CBI's chargesheet has named Amar Singh, along with Ananta Saikia and Pranjal Saikia as accused, with the latter two still at large.