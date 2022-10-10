Excise Constable Arrested On Bribery Charges In Assam's Udalguri

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Monday arrested an Excise Constable in Assam’s Udalguri district on bribery charges.

The arrested individual, identified as Tarun Basumatary, was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

According to police, Basumatary had demanded the bribe money for giving relief to the complainant by not registering an Excise case.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “A Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested Excise Constable of Udalguri Sri Tarun Basumatary immediately after he accepted Rs.40,000 as bribe from the complainant for giving relief to the complainant by not registering an Excise case. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”