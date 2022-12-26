Three Exotic Animals Seized from Assam-Mizoram Border

The Mizoram police have seized three exotic animals from Mizoram. The animals have been seized from Assam-Mizoram border at Kolasib at an operation launched by Saifai police.

Among the animals that have been seized are two African Colobus Monkey and one crocodile.

The animals have been seized while police conducted a search operation in a vehicle. Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle Zakir Hussain Borbhuyan.

Zakir hails from Dholai in Cachar district.

Police informed that the market value of the animals seized will be more than 1 crore.