'I expect X to Resolve It Soon' Gaurav Gogoi on Account 'Restriction' for Android Users

A day after X pages of Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi became ‘invisible’ for android users, the leader on Sunday expressed his displeasure on the platform.
Gogoi asked for a clarification from X and to resolve the matter as soon as possible.
Taking to the platform, he posted, “X pages of @INCIndia and mine don’t seem to showing on Android phones since yesterday. It should not be a problem that takes more than a day to be resolved. I expect @X to issue a clarification and resolve the matter soon.”
Notably, the X account of Gogoi was displaying a message, “Cannot retrieve posts at this. Please try again later” on android phones since Saturday. However, the account is properly working on desktop and iOS.
In response to this, the Lok Sabha MP urged the platform to resolve the matter.