IYC National Secretary Sends Legal Defamation Notice to Angkita Dutta

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National Secretary, Vardhan Yadav has sent a legal defamation notice to Angkita Dutta, former President of the Pradesh Youth Congress.

The notice has been issued following Dutta's tweet and statements made against Vardhan Yadav. The IYC legal cell has taken stringent legal action on the issue in accordance with the instructions of the National Chairman, Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria.

Adv. Ambuj Dixit, the National Co-Coordinator of IYC Legal Cell, issued the defamation notice on behalf of Vardhan Yadav. In his statement, Adv. Dixit said that Dutta had used utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, and malicious words against Vardhan Yadav. He further added that the allegations leveled by Dutta were totally false, frivolous, and baseless.

The notice also pointed out that Dutta's name had come up in the Sharda Chit Scam Fund and ED/PMLA cases, and it was reliably learnt that she was in constant touch with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The IYC legal cell has alleged that Dutta was undertaking this exercise of maligning and defaming simply to create an atmosphere of leaving the Congress Party with an objective to join the BJP, the ruling dispensation at the State and the Centre, and consequently have a closure of these cases.

The IYC legal cell has stated that the entire exercise of publicly maligning and defaming Vardhan Yadav was politically motivated and had no basis in reality. The legal notice sent to Dutta has demanded that she immediately withdraw the statements made against Vardhan Yadav and issue a public apology failing which she will have to face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Manjit Mahanta, Chairman of Media Department in Assam Congress addressed a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan on Saturday.

In the press conference, Mahanta commented on Angkita’s expulsion from Congress. He said, “Angkita has been expelled from her primary membership position for the next six years. The APCC doesn't have authority here; it's the AICC's decision.”

Srinivas was praised by Angkita herself few months back, but now she is accusing the leader of harassment. She was told to stay patient for a while, however she filed the case anyways.”

“Not only this, she also disobeyed the party’s president. She was told to wait for 48 hours, but she went against the party instead. Angkita has been expelled for crossing her limits, none is above the party. Moreover, she is being used as a scapegoat by the BJP,” he further added.