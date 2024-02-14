Explosion at Oil Field in Assam's Duliajan Claims One Life, Five Injured

A tragic explosion at an oil field in Assam's Duliajan claimed the life of an employee on Wednesday, reports said.
The explosion reportedly occurred while labourers were working at the oil field under Oil India Limited (OIL) in Duliajan earlier today.
As per reports, the blast is suspected to have occurred due to a technical glitch.
The deceased person has been identified as Robin Orang, sources said. Five other employees were also reportedly injured in the explosion. The injured persons have been shifted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.
The OIL authorities have launched a detailed probe into the incident, sources added.