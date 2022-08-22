‘Exposed’ Borders Reason Behind Rising Jihadis in Assam: AASU

With the continuous rise of Jihadis in Assam, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has alleged that the Centre and State government ‘failed’ to seal the borders between India and Bangladesh.
The AASU on Sunday alleged that the unsealed border is the foremost reason behind the rise of Jihadis in the state.
According to sources, AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah and the students’ body delegation visited the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Dhubri district and inspected the border areas between pillar numbers 1001 to 1031 on Sunday.
They alleged the border at the Gangadhar River in Binnachara area near Golakganj was ‘totally exposed.’
The AASU General Secretary said they had been warning the Centre and State governments regarding the exposed border areas and the consequences the state might face since several years.
However, they alleged none paid attention to the warnings.
Baruah added that using these exposed borders the jihadis and other fundamentalist forces are sneaking into Assam.
The AASU also slammed Centre and State for ‘failing’ to seal the border even after the signing of the Assam Accord 37 years ago stating one of the major clauses of the Accord being complete seal of the border which is yet to be implemented.