‘Exposed’ Borders Reason Behind Rising Jihadis in Assam: AASU

With the continuous rise of Jihadis in Assam, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has alleged that the Centre and State government ‘failed’ to seal the borders between India and Bangladesh.

The AASU on Sunday alleged that the unsealed border is the foremost reason behind the rise of Jihadis in the state.

According to sources, AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah and the students’ body delegation visited the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Dhubri district and inspected the border areas between pillar numbers 1001 to 1031 on Sunday.

They alleged the border at the Gangadhar River in Binnachara area near Golakganj was ‘totally exposed.’