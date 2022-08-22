Delhi Police Tightens Security Ahead Of Farmers’ Protest

Delhi Police has tightened up security at the Delhi-Haryana border ahead of farmers’ call for protest on Monday.

Police has strengthened the security by putting up cemented barricades at the union territory’s Singhu border, Tikri border and places from where the farmers have started to arrive.

Police has also imposed Section 144 in Delhi and heavy security arrangement at Jantar Mantar.

The protest ‘Mahapanchyat’ was called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha at the national capital’s Jantar Mantar on Monday for which farmers has started heading towards the protest’s venue.

The Delhi Police, however, denied permission for the protest.

The protest was called to demand justice for the victim’s family in Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the release of farmer from jails.

In addition, the protestors will also demand the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish was involved and was the prime accused of the Lakhimpur Kheri case.